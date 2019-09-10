AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .331; LeMahieu, New York, .326; Brantley, Houston, .324; Alberto, Baltimore, .320; Devers, Boston, .314; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Martinez, Boston, .306; Altuve, Houston, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Gurriel, Houston, .304.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 129; Devers, Boston, 117; Bregman, Houston, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Semien, Oakland, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 100; C.Santana, Cleveland, 100; Kepler, Minnesota, 96; Villar, Baltimore, 96.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 95; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 187; Devers, Boston, 182; LeMahieu, New York, 175; Brantley, Houston, 171; Polanco, Minnesota, 171; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Betts, Boston, 165; Semien, Oakland, 164; Martinez, Boston, 161; J.Abreu, Chicago, 159.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Semien, Oakland, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 36.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 33.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.52; G.Cole, Houston, 2.73; Minor, Texas, 3.08; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.17; Giolito, Chicago, 3.27; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.63; Lynn, Texas, 3.72; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 281; Verlander, Houston, 264; Bieber, Cleveland, 241; Boyd, Detroit, 225; Morton, Tampa Bay, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 216; Lynn, Texas, 216; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 183.

