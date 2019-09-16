AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .332; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Brantley, Houston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .316; Devers, Boston, .311; Moncada, Chicago, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Gurriel, Houston, .303; Altuve, Houston, .302; Martinez, Boston, .302; Polanco, Minnesota, .302.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 131; Devers, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 115; Bregman, Houston, 114; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 104; LeMahieu, New York, 103; C.Santana, Cleveland, 102; Villar, Baltimore, 101; Polanco, Minnesota, 99.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 118; Soler, Kansas City, 108; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 99; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 193; LeMahieu, New York, 185; Devers, Boston, 183; Polanco, Minnesota, 179; Brantley, Houston, 175; Bogaerts, Boston, 172; Semien, Oakland, 172; Betts, Boston, 168; J.Abreu, Chicago, 165; Martinez, Boston, 163.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Oakland, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Polanco, Minnesota, 37.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 34; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; M.Olson, Oakland, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 34; M.Chapman, Oakland, 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Villar, Baltimore, 35; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Pham, Tampa Bay, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.58; G.Cole, Houston, 2.62; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.16; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Minor, Texas, 3.33; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.58; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.64; Lynn, Texas, 3.72; Miley, Houston, 3.72.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 292; Verlander, Houston, 275; Bieber, Cleveland, 245; Boyd, Detroit, 228; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Morton, Tampa Bay, 223; Sale, Boston, 218; Lynn, Texas, 216; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 189; Minor, Texas, 188.

