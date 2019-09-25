Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

September 25, 2019 7:45 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .339; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Brantley, Houston, .313; Moncada, Chicago, .313; Devers, Boston, .310; Alberto, Baltimore, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Martinez, Boston, .303; Gurriel, Houston, .300.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 134; Devers, Boston, 127; Semien, Oakland, 120; Bregman, Houston, 119; C.Santana, Cleveland, 110; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Villar, Baltimore, 109; Bogaerts, Boston, 108; LeMahieu, New York, 108; Polanco, Minnesota, 107.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 122; Devers, Boston, 115; Bogaerts, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bregman, Houston, 110; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 201; Devers, Boston, 196; LeMahieu, New York, 194; Polanco, Minnesota, 186; Bogaerts, Boston, 184; Semien, Oakland, 184; J.Abreu, Chicago, 176; Brantley, Houston, 176; Betts, Boston, 173; Villar, Baltimore, 173.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 52; Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Semien, Oakland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 39; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 23; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-8.

ERA_G.Cole, Houston, 2.52; Verlander, Houston, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.05; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.51; Minor, Texas, 3.52; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.71; Lynn, Texas, 3.76; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.76.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 316; Verlander, Houston, 288; Bieber, Cleveland, 259; Morton, Tampa Bay, 240; Lynn, Texas, 236; Boyd, Detroit, 234; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 205; Minor, Texas, 191.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches