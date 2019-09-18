Maple Leafs-Senators Sum

Toronto 0 1 2—3 Ottawa 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Veronneau (Hainsey), 8:25 (pp). 2, Ottawa, C.Brown (Tkachuk, Borowiecki), 17:26.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Matthews (Nylander, Rielly), 4:45. 4, Ottawa, Ennis, 6:09.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews (Nylander, Johnsson), 7:27. 6, Ottawa, Tkachuk (C.Brown, Borowiecki), 17:43. 7, Toronto, Shore (Petan, Read), 19:15.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-11-18_39. Ottawa 12-8-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (20 shots-17 saves), Halverson 0-0-0 (6-6). Ottawa, Gustavsson 0-0-0 (18-16), Anderson 0-0-0 (21-20).

A_11,531 (18,572). T_2:27.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.

