Marc Márquez takes 9th pole of season at Aragón MotoGP

September 21, 2019 1:08 pm
 
ALCAÑIZ, Spain (AP) — Marc Márquez has clinched his ninth pole position of the season at the Aragón MotoGP.

The championship leader will start Sunday’s race ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales.

It is the fifth pole for Márquez in the last six races.

The Spaniard has a 93-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso, who will start 10th on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Márquez is seeking his fourth straight MotoGP title, and sixth overall.

