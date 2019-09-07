Marchi, Chestnut spark Sacred Heart to 30-10 victory

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Logan Marchi threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns, Julius Chestnut caught two scoring passes plus rushed for 162 yards and another TD as Sacred Heart walloped Bucknell 30-10 Saturday night.

Chestnut broke through the left side of the line untouched for an 86-yard scoring run to break a 3-3 tie and spark three Sacred Heart TDs in the last 6:49 of the second quarter. Marchi found Tyrese Chambers from 28 yards out for a score, then hit Chestnut from 12 yards for a 23-3 lead with three seconds left before halftime.

The game was the second time in his career Marchi surpassed 300 yards passing. The second-quarter surge led to lopsided halftime stats: 325 yards total offense for the Pioneers to 74 for Bucknell and a 16-6 edge in first downs.

John Chiarolanzio connected on 14 of 29 passes for 141 yards for the Bison (0-2). Dominic Lyles caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown from Logan Bitikofer.

