Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marchi leads Sacred Heart to third win, tops LIU 34-10

September 21, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Marchi passed for 375 yards and his three touchdown strikes in the second quarter propelled Sacred Heart past Long Island 34-10 on Saturday in a Northeast Conference opener.

The Pioneers (3-1) entered the second quarter trailing 7-6 but scored on their next three possessions. Marchi capped a nine-play, 88-yard drive with an 11-yard scoring pass to Tyrese Chambers, then found Del Driscoll from the 10 after the Pioneers got the ball back on a fumble and hit Chambers again from 60 yards out for a 27-7 halftime lead.

Julius Chestnut added a 44-yard touchdown run late in the game. Chestnut rushed for 141 yards, while Chambers had 144 yards receiving.

Long Island (0-2), a combination of athletic programs from LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn, is playing Division I football for the first time.

Advertisement

Clay Beathard led the Sharks with 135 yards passing but was intercepted twice. Three turnovers hurt the Sharks.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Marchi has passed for more than 300 yards in the last three games, all Sacred Heart wins.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson