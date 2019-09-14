Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marchi’s 6 TD passes propel Sacred Heart past Lafayette

September 14, 2019 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Logan Marchi threw six touchdown passes, tying a school record, and Sacred Heart dominated the second half to defeat Lafayette 56-40 on Saturday.

Marchi completed 22 of 32 passes for 407 yards and threw three touchdown passes in each half. Kezio Snelling hauled in three of the TD passes, including a 75-yarder in the first quarter.

The play was the longest TD pass for the Pioneers (2-1) since the 2015 season.

Lafayette (0-3) scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 24-21 at intermission.

Advertisement

The second half belonged to Sacred Heart as Julius Chestnut capped a 75-yard opening drive with the first of his two 1-yard TD runs and a 28-24 lead. Marchi found Tyrese Chambers from the 20 and Snelling from 65 yards out as the Pioneers led 42-27 by the end of the third. Snelling caught five passes for 158 yards, Chambers had nine catches for 133.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Keegan Shoemaker passed for 411 yards and rushed for 138 — the first Lafayette player to break 100 yards in both categories in a game since 2004.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII