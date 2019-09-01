Listen Live Sports

Marlins reinstate 3 players including closer José Ureña

September 1, 2019 1:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins reinstated right-handed pitchers José Ureña and Tayron Guerrero and infielder Miguel Rojas from the injured list Sunday as rosters expand for September.

Urena (4-7, 4.70 ERA) missed 73 games with a left lower back strain.

Manager Don Mattingly said Urena, who was the Marlins’ opening day starter, was in line to be the closer Sunday should a save situation arise.

Guerrero (1-1, 5.67) missed 21 games with a torn finger nail on his right middle finger.

Rojas, hitting .289 with four home runs and 33 RBIs, missed 23 games with a right hamstring strain. He was in the starting lineup at shortstop Sunday against the Nationals.

The Marlins entered Sunday looking to end a franchise-record 14-game road losing streak.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

