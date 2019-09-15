Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Marquez surges ahead on final lap to win San Marino GP

September 15, 2019 10:56 am
 
MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) — Marc Marquez passed Fabio Quartararo on the final lap for a dramatic victory in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday to increase his lead atop the MotoGP standings to nearly 100 points.

Marquez started fifth but quickly worked his way through the field to set up a duel with Quartararo.

Going full throttle into a high-speed left turn, Marquez had to put his left foot down on the track to stabilize his bike as he got the better inside line to take the lead heading into the finish.

In the standings, Marquez moved 93 points ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, who finished sixth, as he seems all but assured of a sixth title in the top division.

Maverick Vinales finished third.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

