McCloud helps South Florida end eight-game skid

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help South Florida end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

McCloud completed 16 of 27 passes for 217 yards and added 56 yards on the ground on 12 carries for the Bulls (1-2).

South Carolina State (2-1), which was off to its best start since 2009, took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Dillon Bredsen. On the ensuing possession, McCloud directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that he capped off with a 42-yard scoring strike to Johnny Ford for a 7-3 lead.

The Bulls took control of the game in the second quarter. Coby Weiss kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 10-3. McCloud added a 20-yard TD toss to Mitchell Wilcox and then scored on a 9-yard run for a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Ford stretched the South Florida lead to 31-3 on a 32-yard TD run. McCloud hit Wilcox for a 10-yard TD and a 41-9 lead by the end of the third quarter. McCloud ended his scoring barrage with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough remains one win away from tying Hall of Fame coach Wille Jeffries’ record win total at the school at 128.

Ford finished with four catches for 100 yards for the Bulls.

Bulldogs QB Tyrece Nicks completed just 9 of 24 passes for 138 yards and an interception. Backup Corey Fields hit 9 of 18 passes for 145 yards with one TD and two picks. De’Montrez Burroughs had six receptions for 108 yards and a score.

