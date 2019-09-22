Listen Live Sports

McDonald’s 4 TD passes help Hawaii beat Central Arkansas

September 22, 2019 3:52 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Cole McDonald was 25-of-32 passing for 300 yards and four touchdowns and Hawaii beat Central Arkansas 35-16 on Saturday night.

Jared Smart had eight receptions for 121 yards — both career highs — and scored his first touchdown for Hawaii (3-1).

The Rainbow Warriors lost a fumble on their first possession but Kai Kaneshiro returned an interception 55 yards for a score and McDonald hit JoJo Ward for a 5-yard TD, Smart for a 16-yard score and connected with Cedric Byrd II on a 13-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

Running back Carlo Blackman hit Sam Carmargo for a 4-yard TD and Hayden Ray added a 35-yard field goal just before the break and Blackman’s 23-yard TD run in the fourth quarter cut the Central Arkansas deficit to 28-16 with 12 minutes remaining but Lincoln Victor’s 11-yard touchdown reception capped the scoring with 3:27 to go.

Blackman finished with 17 carries for 147 for Bears (3-1), who came in ranked No. 12 in the FCS Coaches poll.

