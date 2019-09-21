Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Medvedev reaches 5th straight final in St. Petersburg

September 21, 2019 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight final Saturday in St. Petersburg, continuing his strong form after reaching the final of the U.S. Open.

The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5, 7-5 in front of his home crowd in Russia and will play Borna Coric in Sunday’s final.

In August, Medvedev reached finals in Washington, D.C., Montreal and Cincinnati, winning only in Cincinnati, and then lost the U.S. Open final to Rafael Nadal on Sept. 8. That run lifted him to fourth in the rankings.

Fourth-seeded Coric beat Joao Sousa 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach his first final since losing to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai 11 months ago.

Advertisement

Coric leads 4-1 in matches with Medvedev and won all of their four previous matches on hard courts, the surface used in St. Petersburg

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson