The Associated Press
 
Mercury-Sky, Box

September 1, 2019
 
PHOENIX (78)

Bonner 3-7 6-6 12, Griner 11-18 4-6 26, January 1-4 1-2 4, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 5, Taurasi 1-5 0-0 3, B.Turner 4-5 1-2 9, Carson 4-7 1-2 10, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Little 1-2 0-0 3, Lyttle 0-2 0-0 0, Y.Turner 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 29-64 13-18 78.

CHICAGO (105)

DeShields 7-12 1-2 15, Dolson 4-7 0-0 10, Ndour 7-12 1-2 18, Quigley 5-11 1-3 12, Vandersloot 3-7 3-3 9, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Copper 4-10 2-4 11, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 7-13 2-4 18, Samuelson 0-1 3-5 3, Williams 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 40-79 16-26 105.

Phoenix 27 26 13 12— 78
Chicago 32 22 25 26—105

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-18 (Y.Turner 2-5, Mitchell 1-1, Taurasi 1-2, Little 1-2, Carson 1-3, January 1-4, Griner 0-1), Chicago 9-22 (Ndour 3-4, Parker 2-2, Dolson 2-3, Copper 1-2, Quigley 1-5, Faulkner 0-1, DeShields 0-1, Samuelson 0-1, Vandersloot 0-3). Fouled Out_Dolson. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Bonner 12), Chicago 45 (Parker 8). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Mitchell 6), Chicago 23 (Vandersloot 13). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Chicago 18. Technicals_Griner, Cunningham, Copper. A_8,845 (10,387).

