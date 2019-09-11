Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mercury-Sky, Box

September 11, 2019 10:05 pm
 
PHOENIX (76)

B.Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Bonner 5-14 9-10 21, Griner 3-8 0-0 6, January 3-7 6-6 12, Mitchell 1-7 2-2 5, Carson 2-3 0-0 4, Cunningham 1-1 0-2 3, Little 4-10 2-2 10, Lyttle 4-8 0-0 9, Y.Turner 1-5 4-4 6. Totals 24-65 23-26 76.

CHICAGO (105)

DeShields 10-19 4-4 25, Dolson 6-10 1-1 16, Ndour 7-11 0-0 16, Quigley 7-10 0-0 15, Vandersloot 4-9 0-0 9, Alexander 2-2 0-0 4, Copper 0-3 2-2 2, Faulkner 1-2 0-2 3, Parker 3-5 5-6 11, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 41-77 14-17 105.

Phoenix 16 25 19 16— 76
Chicago 20 24 29 32—105

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-14 (Bonner 2-3, Cunningham 1-1, Lyttle 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, January 0-2, Y.Turner 0-2), Chicago 9-18 (Dolson 3-4, Ndour 2-3, Vandersloot 1-2, Quigley 1-2, Faulkner 1-2, DeShields 1-4, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Bonner 6), Chicago 41 (Ndour 9). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Mitchell, Little, Y.Turner 3), Chicago 30 (Vandersloot 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Chicago 20. A_6,042 (10,387).

