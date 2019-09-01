Listen Live Sports

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo reinstated from injured list

September 1, 2019 11:18 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been reinstated from the injured list after missing more than three months with a bulging disk in his neck.

The team also activated backup catcher Tomás Nido and called up several players from the minors as major league rosters expanded Sunday. Nido had been on the seven-day injured list with a concussion.

Nimmo drew a pinch-hit walk in the eighth inning Sunday night against Philadelphia and came around to score the tying run on a wild pitch. New York lost 5-2 to the Phillies.

Nimmo had been sidelined since May 21 and just completed a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse. He was hitting .200 with three homers and 14 RBIs for the Mets this season.

New York recalled right-hander Tyler Bashlor and lefty Daniel Zamora from the minors. The club also selected the contract of infielder Sam Haggerty, who is looking to make his major league debut.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

