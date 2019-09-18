Miami 12, Arizona 6

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|12
|17
|12
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|
|Berti cf-3b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Vargas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|6
|0
|4
|6
|
|Marte cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Sierra cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Holaday c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Prado 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Joseph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dean lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Walker ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Locastro lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leyba ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|001
|013
|520
|—
|12
|Arizona
|001
|030
|101
|—
|6
E_C.Walker (10). DP_Miami 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Miami 11, Arizona 8. 2B_M.Rojas 3 (27), Dean 2 (10), Holaday (6), Díaz (4), Prado (9), Marte (36), C.Walker (24), J.Rojas (5), Escobar (28). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Holaday (4), Cron (6). S_C.Smith (5).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Smith W,9-10
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Brigham H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Noesí
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Andriese L,5-5 BS,1-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Sherfy
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Clarke
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Duplantier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sherfy pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_C.Smith (C.Walker). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:49. A_19,745 (48,519).
