Miami 12, Arizona 6

Miami Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 12 17 12 Totals 38 6 13 6 Berti cf-3b 6 2 2 0 Vargas ss 5 1 1 0 M.Rojas ss 6 0 4 6 Marte cf 2 1 2 0 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Rojas lf 2 2 2 1 Sierra cf 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 Alfaro c 1 0 0 0 C.Walker 1b 4 0 3 2 Holaday c 4 2 3 2 Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 Prado 1b 6 2 2 0 Almonte rf 1 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 5 1 2 1 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 Brinson rf 3 1 1 1 Joseph c 0 0 0 0 Dean lf 5 3 3 2 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 N.Walker ph 0 1 0 0 Locastro lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Young p 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 1 1 1 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Noesí p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Leyba ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Miami 001 013 520 — 12 Arizona 001 030 101 — 6

E_C.Walker (10). DP_Miami 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Miami 11, Arizona 8. 2B_M.Rojas 3 (27), Dean 2 (10), Holaday (6), Díaz (4), Prado (9), Marte (36), C.Walker (24), J.Rojas (5), Escobar (28). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Holaday (4), Cron (6). S_C.Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami C.Smith W,9-10 5 8 4 4 1 4 Brigham H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1 2 1 1 1 2 Noesí 2 3 1 1 0 1

Arizona Young 5 5 2 1 4 4 Andriese L,5-5 BS,1-3 1 3 3 3 1 2 Sherfy 0 5 5 5 0 0 Clarke 2 3 2 2 2 2 Duplantier 1 1 0 0 0 1

Sherfy pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_C.Smith (C.Walker). WP_C.Smith.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:49. A_19,745 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.