Miami 12, Arizona 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|12
|17
|12
|7
|9
|
|Berti cf-3b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|.260
|M.Rojas ss
|6
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|.288
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Sierra cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Alfaro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Holaday c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Prado 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Díaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.162
|Brinson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.190
|Dean lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-N.Walker ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|2
|7
|
|Vargas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Marte cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|J.Rojas lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Almonte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Joseph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Locastro lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|a-Cron ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|f-Leyba ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Miami
|001
|013
|520_12
|17
|0
|Arizona
|001
|030
|101_6
|13
|1
a-homered for Young in the 5th. b-walked for C.Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Andriese in the 6th. d-grounded out for Brigham in the 7th. e-walked for Stanek in the 8th. f-struck out for Clarke in the 8th.
E_C.Walker (10). LOB_Miami 11, Arizona 8. 2B_M.Rojas 3 (27), Dean 2 (10), Holaday (6), Díaz (4), Prado (9), Marte (36), C.Walker (24), J.Rojas (5), Escobar (28). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Holaday (4), off Clarke; Cron (6), off C.Smith. RBIs_M.Rojas 6 (45), Holaday 2 (12), Díaz (17), Brinson (15), Dean 2 (15), C.Walker 2 (65), Cron (16), Escobar (115), Flores (31), J.Rojas (11). S_C.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Castro 2, Dean, Prado 2, Berti); Arizona 3 (Flores, Jones). RISP_Miami 9 for 22; Arizona 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_M.Rojas, Díaz. GIDP_Prado.
DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, Sierra, Berti, Sierra); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Flores, C.Walker).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith, W, 9-10
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|93
|4.24
|Brigham, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.81
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|6.89
|Noesí
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|9.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|81
|3.27
|Andriese, L, 5-5, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|23
|4.98
|Sherfy
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|16
|5.65
|Clarke
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|53
|5.49
|Duplantier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.70
Sherfy pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2. IBB_off Young (Castro). HBP_C.Smith (C.Walker). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:49. A_19,745 (48,519).
