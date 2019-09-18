Miami 12, Arizona 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 12 17 12 7 9 Berti cf-3b 6 2 2 0 0 4 .260 M.Rojas ss 6 0 4 6 0 0 .288 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 2 1 .265 Sierra cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Alfaro c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Holaday c 4 2 3 2 1 0 .296 Prado 1b 6 2 2 0 0 0 .237 Díaz 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .162 Brinson rf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .190 Dean lf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .219 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-N.Walker ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .188 Noesí p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 13 6 2 7 Vargas ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Marte cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .329 J.Rojas lf 2 2 2 1 1 0 .247 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .272 C.Walker 1b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .257 Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315 Almonte rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Joseph c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Locastro lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Young p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .043 a-Cron ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .219 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 f-Leyba ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Miami 001 013 520_12 17 0 Arizona 001 030 101_6 13 1

a-homered for Young in the 5th. b-walked for C.Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Andriese in the 6th. d-grounded out for Brigham in the 7th. e-walked for Stanek in the 8th. f-struck out for Clarke in the 8th.

E_C.Walker (10). LOB_Miami 11, Arizona 8. 2B_M.Rojas 3 (27), Dean 2 (10), Holaday (6), Díaz (4), Prado (9), Marte (36), C.Walker (24), J.Rojas (5), Escobar (28). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Holaday (4), off Clarke; Cron (6), off C.Smith. RBIs_M.Rojas 6 (45), Holaday 2 (12), Díaz (17), Brinson (15), Dean 2 (15), C.Walker 2 (65), Cron (16), Escobar (115), Flores (31), J.Rojas (11). S_C.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Castro 2, Dean, Prado 2, Berti); Arizona 3 (Flores, Jones). RISP_Miami 9 for 22; Arizona 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_M.Rojas, Díaz. GIDP_Prado.

DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, Sierra, Berti, Sierra); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Flores, C.Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith, W, 9-10 5 8 4 4 1 4 93 4.24 Brigham, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.81 Stanek 1 2 1 1 1 2 27 6.89 Noesí 2 3 1 1 0 1 25 9.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young 5 5 2 1 4 4 81 3.27 Andriese, L, 5-5, BS, 1-3 1 3 3 3 1 2 23 4.98 Sherfy 0 5 5 5 0 0 16 5.65 Clarke 2 3 2 2 2 2 53 5.49 Duplantier 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.70

Sherfy pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2. IBB_off Young (Castro). HBP_C.Smith (C.Walker). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:49. A_19,745 (48,519).

