Miami 12, Arizona 6

September 18, 2019 1:40 am
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 12 17 12 7 9
Berti cf-3b 6 2 2 0 0 4 .260
M.Rojas ss 6 0 4 6 0 0 .288
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 2 1 .265
Sierra cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Alfaro c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Holaday c 4 2 3 2 1 0 .296
Prado 1b 6 2 2 0 0 0 .237
Díaz 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .162
Brinson rf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .190
Dean lf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .219
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
b-N.Walker ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .260
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .188
Noesí p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 13 6 2 7
Vargas ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Marte cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .329
J.Rojas lf 2 2 2 1 1 0 .247
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .272
C.Walker 1b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .257
Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315
Almonte rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Joseph c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Locastro lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Young p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .043
a-Cron ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .219
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
f-Leyba ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Miami 001 013 520_12 17 0
Arizona 001 030 101_6 13 1

a-homered for Young in the 5th. b-walked for C.Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Andriese in the 6th. d-grounded out for Brigham in the 7th. e-walked for Stanek in the 8th. f-struck out for Clarke in the 8th.

E_C.Walker (10). LOB_Miami 11, Arizona 8. 2B_M.Rojas 3 (27), Dean 2 (10), Holaday (6), Díaz (4), Prado (9), Marte (36), C.Walker (24), J.Rojas (5), Escobar (28). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Holaday (4), off Clarke; Cron (6), off C.Smith. RBIs_M.Rojas 6 (45), Holaday 2 (12), Díaz (17), Brinson (15), Dean 2 (15), C.Walker 2 (65), Cron (16), Escobar (115), Flores (31), J.Rojas (11). S_C.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Castro 2, Dean, Prado 2, Berti); Arizona 3 (Flores, Jones). RISP_Miami 9 for 22; Arizona 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_M.Rojas, Díaz. GIDP_Prado.

DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, Sierra, Berti, Sierra); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Flores, C.Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith, W, 9-10 5 8 4 4 1 4 93 4.24
Brigham, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.81
Stanek 1 2 1 1 1 2 27 6.89
Noesí 2 3 1 1 0 1 25 9.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young 5 5 2 1 4 4 81 3.27
Andriese, L, 5-5, BS, 1-3 1 3 3 3 1 2 23 4.98
Sherfy 0 5 5 5 0 0 16 5.65
Clarke 2 3 2 2 2 2 53 5.49
Duplantier 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.70

Sherfy pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2. IBB_off Young (Castro). HBP_C.Smith (C.Walker). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:49. A_19,745 (48,519).

