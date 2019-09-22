Miami 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Berti ss-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voth p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dean 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stevenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rojas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Miami
|100
|000
|40x
|—
|5
E_Rendon (9), Suero (2). DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Ramirez (19), Sierra (1), Berti (12). 3B_Sierra (1), Castro (3). HR_Dean (5). SF_Castro (8).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Strickland H,7
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Suero L,6-8 BS,1-6
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rainey
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stanek H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brigham S,0-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Strickland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Strickland (Brinson). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:13. A_19,709 (36,742).
