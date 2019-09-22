Miami 5, Washington 3

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 5 6 5 Turner ss 5 1 1 0 Sierra cf 3 2 2 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 1 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Soto lf 1 1 0 0 Berti ss-cf 3 1 1 2 Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 0 Castro 3b 3 0 1 2 Dozier 2b 4 1 0 1 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 Voth p 2 0 1 1 Dean 1b 4 1 1 1 Stevenson ph 0 0 0 0 Brinson rf 2 1 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Keller p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 Rojas ss 0 0 0 0

Washington 100 200 000 — 3 Miami 100 000 40x — 5

E_Rendon (9), Suero (2). DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Ramirez (19), Sierra (1), Berti (12). 3B_Sierra (1), Castro (3). HR_Dean (5). SF_Castro (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Voth 5 3 1 1 3 3 Strickland H,7 1 1 2 2 0 0 Suero L,6-8 BS,1-6 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Rainey 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Lopez 5 6 3 3 4 1 Keller 1 0 0 0 1 1 García W,3-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Stanek H,3 1 0 0 0 1 3 Brigham S,0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Strickland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Strickland (Brinson). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:13. A_19,709 (36,742).

