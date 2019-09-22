Listen Live Sports

Miami 5, Washington 3

September 22, 2019 4:33 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 7 5
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Rendon 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .326
Soto lf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .288
Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344
Dozier 2b 4 1 0 1 0 1 .235
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Voth p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .000
b-Stevenson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .360
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 6 5 4 6
Sierra cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .350
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Berti ss-cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .262
Castro 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .271
Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .170
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Dean 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Brinson rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .185
Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Rojas ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Washington 100 200 000_3 6 2
Miami 100 000 40x_5 6 0

a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-walked for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for García in the 7th. d-struck out for Rainey in the 8th.

E_Rendon (9), Suero (2). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Ramirez (19), Sierra (1), Berti (12). 3B_Sierra (1), Castro (3). HR_Dean (5), off Strickland. RBIs_Rendon (119), Dozier (46), Voth (0), Castro 2 (81), Dean (20), Berti 2 (21). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Kendrick, Turner, Dozier); Miami 3 (Lopez, Berti, Díaz). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Soto, Robles, Dean. GIDP_Soto, Castro.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Kendrick); Miami 1 (Dean, Berti, Lopez).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 5 3 1 1 3 3 81 3.58
Strickland, H, 7 1 1 2 2 0 0 14 4.58
Suero, L, 6-8, BS, 1-6 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 13 4.46
Rainey 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.23
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.74
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 5 6 3 3 4 1 89 4.96
Keller 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.15
García, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.89
Stanek, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 6.62
Brigham, S, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 21 4.75

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Rainey 1-1. IBB_off Voth (Brinson), off Lopez (Gomes). HBP_Strickland (Brinson). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:13. A_19,709 (36,742).

