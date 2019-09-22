Miami 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|7
|5
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Soto lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.288
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Voth p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Stevenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.360
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|4
|6
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.350
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Berti ss-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.170
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Dean 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Brinson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Rojas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Washington
|100
|200
|000_3
|6
|2
|Miami
|100
|000
|40x_5
|6
|0
a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-walked for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for García in the 7th. d-struck out for Rainey in the 8th.
E_Rendon (9), Suero (2). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Ramirez (19), Sierra (1), Berti (12). 3B_Sierra (1), Castro (3). HR_Dean (5), off Strickland. RBIs_Rendon (119), Dozier (46), Voth (0), Castro 2 (81), Dean (20), Berti 2 (21). SF_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Kendrick, Turner, Dozier); Miami 3 (Lopez, Berti, Díaz). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Soto, Robles, Dean. GIDP_Soto, Castro.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Kendrick); Miami 1 (Dean, Berti, Lopez).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|81
|3.58
|Strickland, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.58
|Suero, L, 6-8, BS, 1-6
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|4.46
|Rainey
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.23
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.74
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|89
|4.96
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.15
|García, W, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.89
|Stanek, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|6.62
|Brigham, S, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.75
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Rainey 1-1. IBB_off Voth (Brinson), off Lopez (Gomes). HBP_Strickland (Brinson). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:13. A_19,709 (36,742).
