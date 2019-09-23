Listen Live Sports

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

September 23, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 13 8 2 6
Berti cf 5 3 4 0 0 1 .275
Rojas ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .285
Castro 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Alfaro c 4 2 2 5 1 0 .263
Ramirez lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .273
I.Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .169
Dean 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
C.Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
b-Granderson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .186
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moran p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 6 7
Rosario ss 5 1 1 4 0 0 .286
McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .264
J.Davis lf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .306
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .290
Frazier 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .244
Conforto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .251
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .213
Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Lockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 011 004 200_8 13 0
New York 000 004 000_4 9 0

a-popped out for Familia in the 6th. b-walked for C.Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Moran in the 8th. d-walked for E.Díaz in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, New York 11. 2B_Berti (14), J.Davis (20). HR_Alfaro 2 (17), off Matz; Rosario (15), off C.Smith. RBIs_Alfaro 5 (54), Rojas (46), Ramirez 2 (49), Rosario 4 (70). S_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (I.Díaz); New York 7 (Frazier 3, Rosario, Conforto, McNeil). RISP_Miami 4 for 6; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Matz, Rosario, Ramos. GIDP_I.Díaz, Brinson.

DP_New York 2 (Matz, Rosario, Alonso; Rosario, McNeil, Alonso).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith, W, 10-10 6 7 4 4 4 3 104 4.31
Kinley 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.78
Moran, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.08
Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.18
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 6.27
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 10-10 5 9 6 6 0 3 78 4.37
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 6.00
Lockett 0 1 2 2 1 0 14 7.66
Brach 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 6 3.95
Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.17
E.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.59
Sewald 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.67

Lockett pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 2-0, Brach 2-2, Avilán 2-0. IBB_off Brach (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:25. A_21,189 (41,922).

