Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|2
|6
|
|Berti cf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.263
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|I.Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Dean 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Brinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|C.Smith p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Granderson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moran p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|6
|7
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.286
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|J.Davis lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Conforto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Lockett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Nimmo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|011
|004
|200_8
|13
|0
|New York
|000
|004
|000_4
|9
|0
a-popped out for Familia in the 6th. b-walked for C.Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Moran in the 8th. d-walked for E.Díaz in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 5, New York 11. 2B_Berti (14), J.Davis (20). HR_Alfaro 2 (17), off Matz; Rosario (15), off C.Smith. RBIs_Alfaro 5 (54), Rojas (46), Ramirez 2 (49), Rosario 4 (70). S_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (I.Díaz); New York 7 (Frazier 3, Rosario, Conforto, McNeil). RISP_Miami 4 for 6; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Matz, Rosario, Ramos. GIDP_I.Díaz, Brinson.
DP_New York 2 (Matz, Rosario, Alonso; Rosario, McNeil, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith, W, 10-10
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|104
|4.31
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.78
|Moran, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.08
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.18
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|6.27
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 10-10
|5
|
|9
|6
|6
|0
|3
|78
|4.37
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.00
|Lockett
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|7.66
|Brach
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.95
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.17
|E.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.59
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.67
Lockett pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Moran 2-0, Brach 2-2, Avilán 2-0. IBB_off Brach (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:25. A_21,189 (41,922).
