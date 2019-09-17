Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan State OL Jarvis expected to miss 6-7 weeks

September 17, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Mark Dantonio didn’t disclose the specifics of the injury. He said Jarvis isn’t lost for the season, but he has been removed from the depth chart after starting the first three games this season at left tackle. Senior Tyler Higby is now listed as the starting left tackle for Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

The Spartans have also been without senior tackle Cole Chewins, who has dealt with back issues. Dantonio said Chewins and tackle AJ Arcuri are day-to-day. Neither is listed on the offensive line depth chart.

___

Advertisement

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies