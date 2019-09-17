Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

September 17, 2019 10:30 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 15
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
France ph-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .223
Margot cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .181
Paddack p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .119
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 4 3 1 14
Grisham rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .246
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .249
Moustakas 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .262
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .276
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Arcia pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Cain cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
González p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .045
Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Spangenberg ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Pérez ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
San Diego 000 000 100_1 4 1
Milwaukee 001 000 11x_3 4 0

a-popped out for Garcia in the 3rd. b-struck out for González in the 5th. c-grounded out for Spangenberg in the 6th. d- for Stammen in the 8th. e-struck out for Jankowski in the 8th.

1-ran for Hiura in the 7th.

E_Hedges (10). LOB_San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Gamel (16). HR_Renfroe (32), off Albers; Cain (9), off Paddack; Moustakas (35), off Strahm. RBIs_Renfroe (63), Cain (44), Moustakas (85), Grisham (15). CS_Margot (3). SF_Grisham. S_Pérez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Margot); Milwaukee 1 (Cain). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Milwaukee 0 for 1.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 5 1 1 1 1 9 84 3.33
Strahm L,5-9 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 4.76
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.46
Bednar 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 2.45
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 2 0 0 0 1 4 37 3.69
González 3 2 0 0 1 4 53 3.86
Suter H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.73
Albers W,8-5 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 5.01
Pomeranz S,2-2 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 2.53

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:37. A_34,565 (41,900).

