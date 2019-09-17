Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|15
|
|Garcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|France ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.223
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jankowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|4
|3
|1
|14
|
|Grisham rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.249
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Arcia pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Thames 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|González p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Spangenberg ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Pérez ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|11x_3
|4
|0
a-popped out for Garcia in the 3rd. b-struck out for González in the 5th. c-grounded out for Spangenberg in the 6th. d- for Stammen in the 8th. e-struck out for Jankowski in the 8th.
1-ran for Hiura in the 7th.
E_Hedges (10). LOB_San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Gamel (16). HR_Renfroe (32), off Albers; Cain (9), off Paddack; Moustakas (35), off Strahm. RBIs_Renfroe (63), Cain (44), Moustakas (85), Grisham (15). CS_Margot (3). SF_Grisham. S_Pérez.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Margot); Milwaukee 1 (Cain). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Milwaukee 0 for 1.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|84
|3.33
|Strahm L,5-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|4.76
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.46
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|37
|3.69
|González
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|53
|3.86
|Suter H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.73
|Albers W,8-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.01
|Pomeranz S,2-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|2.53
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:37. A_34,565 (41,900).
