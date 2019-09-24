Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|4
|12
|
|Grisham rf-lf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.298
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|e-Spangenberg ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|a-Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Suter p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|c-Casali ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Dietrich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|d-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Colón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Peraza 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|b-Farmer ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Milwaukee
|012
|000
|001_4
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000_2
|8
|1
a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gray in the 5th. c-struck out for Barnhart in the 6th. d-singled for Sims in the 7th. e-struck out for Taylor in the 8th. f-singled for Gausman in the 9th.
E_Arcia (14), Casali (3). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Grandal (25), Moustakas (29), Votto (32), Aquino (7), Peraza (16). HR_Braun (21), off Gray. RBIs_Braun (70), Grandal (74), Hiura (48), Aquino (45), Barnhart (38). CS_Arcia (5). SF_Hiura. S_Houser.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Braun, Spangenberg, Grisham); Cincinnati 4 (Casali, Ervin, Farmer). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Aquino. GIDP_Aquino.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|70
|3.86
|Suter, W, 4-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|0.52
|Pomeranz, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.25
|Hader, S, 36-42
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.58
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 11-8
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|74
|2.87
|Sims
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.39
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.15
|Bowman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.03
|Gausman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored_Bowman 2-0, Gausman 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:52. A_14,778 (42,319).
