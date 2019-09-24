Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 3 4 12 Grisham rf-lf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .255 Grandal c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .249 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .298 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Braun lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 e-Spangenberg ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .248 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .218 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 a-Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Suter p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 1 9 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .269 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270 Aquino rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259 Barnhart c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .229 c-Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Dietrich lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 d-Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Colón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667 Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 b-Farmer ph-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234

Milwaukee 012 000 001_4 7 1 Cincinnati 200 000 000_2 8 1

a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gray in the 5th. c-struck out for Barnhart in the 6th. d-singled for Sims in the 7th. e-struck out for Taylor in the 8th. f-singled for Gausman in the 9th.

E_Arcia (14), Casali (3). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Grandal (25), Moustakas (29), Votto (32), Aquino (7), Peraza (16). HR_Braun (21), off Gray. RBIs_Braun (70), Grandal (74), Hiura (48), Aquino (45), Barnhart (38). CS_Arcia (5). SF_Hiura. S_Houser.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Braun, Spangenberg, Grisham); Cincinnati 4 (Casali, Ervin, Farmer). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Aquino. GIDP_Aquino.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 4 3 2 2 0 3 70 3.86 Suter, W, 4-0 3 3 0 0 1 3 40 0.52 Pomeranz, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.25 Hader, S, 36-42 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.58

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 11-8 5 3 3 3 2 6 74 2.87 Sims 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 4.39 Garrett 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 3.15 Bowman 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 24 4.03 Gausman 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.82

Inherited runners-scored_Bowman 2-0, Gausman 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:52. A_14,778 (42,319).

