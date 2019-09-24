Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 35 2 8 2 Grisham rf-lf 4 1 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 1 Aquino rf 4 1 1 1 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 2 0 1 1 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 Braun lf 3 1 2 1 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 Dietrich lf 2 0 0 0 Spngenberg ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 Colón ph 1 0 1 0 Suter p 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0 Farmer ph-2b 3 0 0 0

Milwaukee 012 000 001 — 4 Cincinnati 200 000 000 — 2

E_Arcia (14), Casali (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Grandal (25), Moustakas (29), Votto (32), Aquino (7), Peraza (16). HR_Braun (21). SF_Hiura (1). S_Houser (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Houser 4 3 2 2 0 3 Suter W,4-0 3 3 0 0 1 3 Pomeranz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hader S,36-42 1 2 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Gray L,11-8 5 3 3 3 2 6 Sims 2 1 0 0 0 2 Garrett 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Bowman 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 Gausman 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:52. A_14,778 (42,319).

