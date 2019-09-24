Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

September 24, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 35 2 8 2
Grisham rf-lf 4 1 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 3 0 0 1 Aquino rf 4 1 1 1
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 2 0 1 1
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0
Braun lf 3 1 2 1 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0
Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 Dietrich lf 2 0 0 0
Spngenberg ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 Blandino ph 1 0 1 0
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0
Houser p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0
Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 Colón ph 1 0 1 0
Suter p 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 2 0
Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0
Farmer ph-2b 3 0 0 0
Milwaukee 012 000 001 4
Cincinnati 200 000 000 2

E_Arcia (14), Casali (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Grandal (25), Moustakas (29), Votto (32), Aquino (7), Peraza (16). HR_Braun (21). SF_Hiura (1). S_Houser (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser 4 3 2 2 0 3
Suter W,4-0 3 3 0 0 1 3
Pomeranz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hader S,36-42 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Gray L,11-8 5 3 3 3 2 6
Sims 2 1 0 0 0 2
Garrett 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Bowman 2-3 1 1 0 1 2
Gausman 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:52. A_14,778 (42,319).

