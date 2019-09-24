Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Grisham rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dietrich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spngenberg ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Blandino ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suter p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmer ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|012
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Arcia (14), Casali (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Grandal (25), Moustakas (29), Votto (32), Aquino (7), Peraza (16). HR_Braun (21). SF_Hiura (1). S_Houser (3).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Suter W,4-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pomeranz H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hader S,36-42
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,11-8
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Sims
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bowman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gausman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:52. A_14,778 (42,319).
