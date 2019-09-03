Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 0 7 Springer cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .297 a-Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Brantley lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Bregman ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Díaz 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Toro 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Reddick rf-cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .180 b-Altuve ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 2 5 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Yelich rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .326 Braun lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Thames 1b 3 1 2 3 0 0 .261 d-Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Lyles p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 H.Pérez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241

Houston 010 001 000_2 6 0 Milwaukee 004 000 00x_4 9 0

a-grounded out for Springer in the 6th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Devenski in the 8th. d-walked for Thames in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pomeranz in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (28), Thames (20), Grandal (22). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Bregman (33), off Lyles; Thames (20), off Greinke. RBIs_Reddick (45), Bregman (96), Braun (58), Thames 3 (54). CS_Greinke (1). S_Lyles.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Milwaukee 4 (Braun 2, Grisham, Arcia). RISP_Houston 1 for 1; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Bregman, Freitas.

DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Spangenberg, Thames).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 4-1 6 8 4 4 0 4 93 3.86 Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 5.25 C.Pérez 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 11.25 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 5-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 2 78 2.56 Pomeranz, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.35 Hader, S, 28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.70

C.Pérez pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

T_2:41. A_29,335 (41,900).

