Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|0
|7
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|a-Tucker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Díaz 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Reddick rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|b-Altuve ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|C.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|d-Austin ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Lyles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|H.Pérez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Houston
|010
|001
|000_2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|004
|000
|00x_4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Springer in the 6th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Devenski in the 8th. d-walked for Thames in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pomeranz in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (28), Thames (20), Grandal (22). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Bregman (33), off Lyles; Thames (20), off Greinke. RBIs_Reddick (45), Bregman (96), Braun (58), Thames 3 (54). CS_Greinke (1). S_Lyles.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Milwaukee 4 (Braun 2, Grisham, Arcia). RISP_Houston 1 for 1; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Bregman, Freitas.
DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Spangenberg, Thames).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 4-1
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|93
|3.86
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.25
|C.Pérez
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11.25
|Biagini
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 5-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|78
|2.56
|Pomeranz, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.35
|Hader, S, 28-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.70
C.Pérez pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.
T_2:41. A_29,335 (41,900).
