Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

September 3, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 0 7
Springer cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .297
a-Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Brantley lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Bregman ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Díaz 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Toro 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Reddick rf-cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .264
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .180
b-Altuve ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 9 4 2 5
Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229
Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .249
Yelich rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .326
Braun lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Thames 1b 3 1 2 3 0 0 .261
d-Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0
Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Lyles p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
H.Pérez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Houston 010 001 000_2 6 0
Milwaukee 004 000 00x_4 9 0

a-grounded out for Springer in the 6th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Devenski in the 8th. d-walked for Thames in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pomeranz in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (28), Thames (20), Grandal (22). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Bregman (33), off Lyles; Thames (20), off Greinke. RBIs_Reddick (45), Bregman (96), Braun (58), Thames 3 (54). CS_Greinke (1). S_Lyles.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Milwaukee 4 (Braun 2, Grisham, Arcia). RISP_Houston 1 for 1; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Bregman, Freitas.

DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Spangenberg, Thames).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 4-1 6 8 4 4 0 4 93 3.86
Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 5.25
C.Pérez 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 11.25
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 5-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 2 78 2.56
Pomeranz, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.35
Hader, S, 28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.70

C.Pérez pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

T_2:41. A_29,335 (41,900).

