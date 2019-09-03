Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

September 3, 2019 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 4 9 4
Springer cf 2 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0
a-Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 2 0
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 Yelich rf 3 0 1 0
Brantley lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 1 1
Bregman ss 4 1 2 1 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 3 1 2 3
Díaz 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 d-Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Toro 3b 3 1 1 0 Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf-cf 3 0 1 1 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 e-Freitas ph 1 0 0 0
b-Altuve ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Greinke p 2 0 1 0 Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0
c-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Lyles p 1 0 0 0
C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 H.Pérez 3b 1 0 0 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0
Houston 010 001 000 2
Milwaukee 004 000 00x 4

DP_Houston 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Houston 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (28), Thames (20), Grandal (22). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Bregman (33), Thames (20). S_Lyles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke, L, 4-1 6 8 4 4 0 4
Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1
C.Pérez 0 0 0 0 1 0
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Lyles, W, 5-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 2
Pomeranz, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Hader, S, 28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2

C.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

Advertisement

T_2:41. A_29,335 (41,900).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia