Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Tucker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Díaz 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Austin ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|e-Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Altuve ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lyles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Pérez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Houston 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Houston 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (28), Thames (20), Grandal (22). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Bregman (33), Thames (20). S_Lyles (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke, L, 4-1
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C.Pérez
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Biagini
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles, W, 5-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Pomeranz, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hader, S, 28-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
C.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.
T_2:41. A_29,335 (41,900).
