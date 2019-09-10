Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

September 10, 2019 10:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 8
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Grandal c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254
Yelich rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .329
a-Grisham ph-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
f-Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .400
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
g-Moustakas ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .245
Pérez ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .239
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .151
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Anderson p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .057
b-Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 4 9
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .284
Brinson cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .182
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Castro 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .269
Alfaro c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .274
Díaz 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .158
Dean lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .210
1-Berti pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Sierra rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
d-Ramirez ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056
c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-Prado ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Milwaukee 021 000 001_4 6 0
Miami 010 100 010_3 8 1

a-grounded out for Yelich in the 1st. b-grounded out for Anderson in the 5th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 5th. d-lined out for Sierra in the 6th. e-pinch hit for García in the 7th. f-sacrificed for Thames in the 9th. g-intentionally walked for Guerra in the 9th. h-singled for Kinley in the 9th.

1-ran for Dean in the 9th.

E_Alfaro (10). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Miami 8. 2B_Anderson (1), Grandal (23), Grisham (5), Alfaro (13), Díaz (3), Dean (8). HR_Pérez (7), off Hernandez; Castro (19), off Guerra. RBIs_Pérez 2 (17), Grandal (71), Austin (4), Díaz 2 (14), Castro (77). CS_Alfaro (4). SF_Austin.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Thames, Shaw); Miami 5 (Sierra 2, Castro, Ramirez, Brinson). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Rojas.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Pérez, Grandal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 3 2 2 2 2 64 4.57
Albers 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.99
Claudio, H, 22 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.70
Black, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.93
Guerra, W, 9-5 2 1 1 1 1 4 30 3.72
Pomeranz, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 3.06
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 5 4 3 3 0 5 86 5.24
García 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.78
Conley, L, 2-9 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 28 6.75
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Black 1-0, Kinley 2-0. IBB_off Conley (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20. A_7,215 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate