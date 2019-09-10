Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 2 8 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Grandal c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254 Yelich rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .329 a-Grisham ph-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 f-Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .400 Braun lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 g-Moustakas ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .245 Pérez ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .239 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .151 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Anderson p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .057 b-Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 4 9 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Brinson cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .182 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Castro 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .269 Alfaro c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .274 Díaz 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .158 Dean lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .210 1-Berti pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Sierra rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Ramirez ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 h-Prado ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238

Milwaukee 021 000 001_4 6 0 Miami 010 100 010_3 8 1

a-grounded out for Yelich in the 1st. b-grounded out for Anderson in the 5th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 5th. d-lined out for Sierra in the 6th. e-pinch hit for García in the 7th. f-sacrificed for Thames in the 9th. g-intentionally walked for Guerra in the 9th. h-singled for Kinley in the 9th.

1-ran for Dean in the 9th.

E_Alfaro (10). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Miami 8. 2B_Anderson (1), Grandal (23), Grisham (5), Alfaro (13), Díaz (3), Dean (8). HR_Pérez (7), off Hernandez; Castro (19), off Guerra. RBIs_Pérez 2 (17), Grandal (71), Austin (4), Díaz 2 (14), Castro (77). CS_Alfaro (4). SF_Austin.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Thames, Shaw); Miami 5 (Sierra 2, Castro, Ramirez, Brinson). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Rojas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Pérez, Grandal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 3 2 2 2 2 64 4.57 Albers 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.99 Claudio, H, 22 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.70 Black, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.93 Guerra, W, 9-5 2 1 1 1 1 4 30 3.72 Pomeranz, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 3.06

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 5 4 3 3 0 5 86 5.24 García 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.78 Conley, L, 2-9 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 28 6.75 Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Black 1-0, Kinley 2-0. IBB_off Conley (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20. A_7,215 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.