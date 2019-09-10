Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Yelich rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|a-Grisham ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|f-Austin ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|g-Moustakas ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Pérez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.239
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Anderson p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|b-Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|4
|9
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Brinson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Alfaro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.158
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|1-Berti pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Sierra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Ramirez ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|h-Prado ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Milwaukee
|021
|000
|001_4
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|100
|010_3
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Yelich in the 1st. b-grounded out for Anderson in the 5th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 5th. d-lined out for Sierra in the 6th. e-pinch hit for García in the 7th. f-sacrificed for Thames in the 9th. g-intentionally walked for Guerra in the 9th. h-singled for Kinley in the 9th.
1-ran for Dean in the 9th.
E_Alfaro (10). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Miami 8. 2B_Anderson (1), Grandal (23), Grisham (5), Alfaro (13), Díaz (3), Dean (8). HR_Pérez (7), off Hernandez; Castro (19), off Guerra. RBIs_Pérez 2 (17), Grandal (71), Austin (4), Díaz 2 (14), Castro (77). CS_Alfaro (4). SF_Austin.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Thames, Shaw); Miami 5 (Sierra 2, Castro, Ramirez, Brinson). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Rojas.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Pérez, Grandal).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|64
|4.57
|Albers
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.99
|Claudio, H, 22
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.70
|Black, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.93
|Guerra, W, 9-5
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|30
|3.72
|Pomeranz, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.06
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|86
|5.24
|García
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.78
|Conley, L, 2-9
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|6.75
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Black 1-0, Kinley 2-0. IBB_off Conley (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:20. A_7,215 (36,742).
