Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|e-France ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Myers cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.244
|Naylor rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Richards p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bolanos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Allen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|d-Margot ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|1
|10
|
|Grisham rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Spangenberg 2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Shaw ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.155
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000_1
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|211
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Yardley in the 5th. b-homered for Davies in the 5th. c- for Bolanos in the 8th. d-lined out for Allen in the 8th. e-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th.
E_Garcia (5). LOB_San Diego 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Hosmer (28), Braun (28), Thames (22), Arcia (13). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Shaw (7), off Bolanos. RBIs_Hosmer (95), Spangenberg 3 (9), Shaw (15), Arcia (51).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hedges, Urías); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Peralta). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
LIDP_Spangenberg.
DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Urías, Garcia).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|61
|7.36
|Yardley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.06
|Bolanos
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|49
|5.79
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|9.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 10-7
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|72
|3.70
|Peralta, H, 5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|5.44
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.75
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.73
Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 1-0. WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:35. A_33,215 (41,900).
