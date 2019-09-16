Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

September 16, 2019 10:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 2 1 3 11
Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
e-France ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .255
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Myers cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244
Naylor rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .256
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Bolanos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
d-Margot ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 1 10
Grisham rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Braun lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .278
Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Thames 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .253
Cain cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .250
Spangenberg 2b 3 0 2 3 0 0 .271
Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .216
Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
b-Shaw ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .155
Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Diego 000 100 000_1 2 1
Milwaukee 010 211 00x_5 8 0

a-grounded out for Yardley in the 5th. b-homered for Davies in the 5th. c- for Bolanos in the 8th. d-lined out for Allen in the 8th. e-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Garcia (5). LOB_San Diego 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Hosmer (28), Braun (28), Thames (22), Arcia (13). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Shaw (7), off Bolanos. RBIs_Hosmer (95), Spangenberg 3 (9), Shaw (15), Arcia (51).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hedges, Urías); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Peralta). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

LIDP_Spangenberg.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Urías, Garcia).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 3 3 0 5 61 7.36
Yardley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.06
Bolanos 3 3 2 2 1 2 49 5.79
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 9.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 10-7 5 2 1 1 2 4 72 3.70
Peralta, H, 5 2 0 0 0 1 4 36 5.44
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.75
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.73

Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 1-0. WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:35. A_33,215 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies