Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 2 1 3 11 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 e-France ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .255 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .277 Myers cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244 Naylor rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bolanos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 d-Margot ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 1 10 Grisham rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Braun lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .278 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Thames 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .253 Cain cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .250 Spangenberg 2b 3 0 2 3 0 0 .271 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .216 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 b-Shaw ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .155 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Diego 000 100 000_1 2 1 Milwaukee 010 211 00x_5 8 0

a-grounded out for Yardley in the 5th. b-homered for Davies in the 5th. c- for Bolanos in the 8th. d-lined out for Allen in the 8th. e-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Garcia (5). LOB_San Diego 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Hosmer (28), Braun (28), Thames (22), Arcia (13). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Shaw (7), off Bolanos. RBIs_Hosmer (95), Spangenberg 3 (9), Shaw (15), Arcia (51).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hedges, Urías); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Peralta). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

LIDP_Spangenberg.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Urías, Garcia).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 3 3 0 5 61 7.36 Yardley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.06 Bolanos 3 3 2 2 1 2 49 5.79 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 9.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, W, 10-7 5 2 1 1 2 4 72 3.70 Peralta, H, 5 2 0 0 0 1 4 36 5.44 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.75 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.73

Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 1-0. WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:35. A_33,215 (41,900).

