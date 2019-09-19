Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

September 19, 2019 7:24 pm
 
San Diego Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garcia 2b 2 0 1 0 Cain cf 3 1 1 1
Martini lf 3 0 1 0 Grisham cf 1 1 1 1
Baez p 0 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0
Myers cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 1 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 Braun lf 4 0 2 1
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0
Mejias-Brean 3b 3 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Naylor ph 0 0 0 0 Austin 1b 2 0 0 0
Urías ss 4 0 2 0 Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Pérez rf-2b 4 0 0 0
Margot ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Piña c 3 0 1 0
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0
Ja.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Shaw ph 0 1 0 0
Torrens ph-c 2 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 100 000 1
Milwaukee 101 102 00x 5

E_Hedges (11), Hiura (13). DP_San Diego 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun (29), Hiura (21), Grisham (6). HR_Hosmer (21), Cain (10).

San Diego
Lucchesi L,10-9 4 6 3 3 2 7
Ja.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 1 1 2 1 1 1
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Lyles 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 9
Peralta W,7-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Black 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hader S,34-40 1 0 0 0 0 1

Black pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:05. A_31,687 (41,900).

