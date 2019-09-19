Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.275
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Mejias-Brean 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|f-Naylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|d-Margot ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.064
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Ja.Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|e-Torrens ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Austin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-Thames ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Pérez rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Piña c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|c-Shaw ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|101
|102
|00x_5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Austin in the 5th. c-walked for Peralta in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Hedges in the 7th. e-struck out for Perdomo in the 7th. f-walked for Mejias-Brean in the 9th.
E_Hedges (11), Hiura (13). LOB_San Diego 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun (29), Hiura (21), Grisham (6). HR_Hosmer (21), off Lyles; Cain (10), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Hosmer (96), Braun (67), Cain (45), Grisham (16).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Hosmer); Milwaukee 4 (Austin, Cain, Arcia). RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 8.
GIDP_Torrens.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Pérez, Thames).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 10-9
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|85
|4.28
|Ja.Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.75
|Perdomo
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.78
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|8.59
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|92
|2.35
|Peralta, W, 7-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|5.36
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.42
|Black
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.75
|Hader, S, 34-40
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0, Hader 2-0. WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:05. A_31,687 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.