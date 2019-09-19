Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

September 19, 2019 7:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .242
Martini lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Myers cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .275
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Mejias-Brean 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188
f-Naylor ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Urías ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .222
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .180
d-Margot ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .064
a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Ja.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
e-Torrens ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Grisham cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .301
Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Moustakas 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Braun lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Austin 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
b-Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Pérez rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Piña c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
c-Shaw ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .154
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
San Diego 000 100 000_1 5 1
Milwaukee 101 102 00x_5 7 1

a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Austin in the 5th. c-walked for Peralta in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Hedges in the 7th. e-struck out for Perdomo in the 7th. f-walked for Mejias-Brean in the 9th.

E_Hedges (11), Hiura (13). LOB_San Diego 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun (29), Hiura (21), Grisham (6). HR_Hosmer (21), off Lyles; Cain (10), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Hosmer (96), Braun (67), Cain (45), Grisham (16).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Hosmer); Milwaukee 4 (Austin, Cain, Arcia). RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

GIDP_Torrens.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Pérez, Thames).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 10-9 4 6 3 3 2 7 85 4.28
Ja.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.75
Perdomo 1 1 2 1 1 1 14 3.78
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 8.59
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 9 92 2.35
Peralta, W, 7-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 5.36
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.42
Black 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.75
Hader, S, 34-40 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0, Hader 2-0. WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:05. A_31,687 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year