Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .242 Martini lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Myers cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .275 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Mejias-Brean 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188 f-Naylor ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Urías ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .222 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .180 d-Margot ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .064 a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Ja.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 e-Torrens ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Grisham cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .301 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Moustakas 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Braun lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Austin 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231 b-Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Pérez rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Piña c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 c-Shaw ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .154 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255

San Diego 000 100 000_1 5 1 Milwaukee 101 102 00x_5 7 1

a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Austin in the 5th. c-walked for Peralta in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Hedges in the 7th. e-struck out for Perdomo in the 7th. f-walked for Mejias-Brean in the 9th.

E_Hedges (11), Hiura (13). LOB_San Diego 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun (29), Hiura (21), Grisham (6). HR_Hosmer (21), off Lyles; Cain (10), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Hosmer (96), Braun (67), Cain (45), Grisham (16).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Hosmer); Milwaukee 4 (Austin, Cain, Arcia). RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

GIDP_Torrens.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Pérez, Thames).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 10-9 4 6 3 3 2 7 85 4.28 Ja.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.75 Perdomo 1 1 2 1 1 1 14 3.78 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 8.59

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 9 92 2.35 Peralta, W, 7-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 5.36 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.42 Black 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.75 Hader, S, 34-40 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0, Hader 2-0. WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:05. A_31,687 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.