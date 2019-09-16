Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

September 16, 2019 10:24 pm
 
San Diego Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 32 5 8 5
Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 Grisham rf-lf 4 0 0 0
France ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Martini lf 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 2 2 0
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Thames 1b 4 1 2 0
Myers cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 0 0
Naylor rf 2 0 1 0 Spangenberg 2b 3 0 2 3
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0
Richards p 1 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 1 1 1
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 1 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Bolanos p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Allen ph 0 0 0 0
Margot ph-cf 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 100 000 1
Milwaukee 010 211 00x 5

E_Garcia (5). DP_San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Diego 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Hosmer (28), Braun (28), Thames (22), Arcia (13). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Shaw (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Richards L,0-1 3 2-3 5 3 3 0 5
Yardley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bolanos 3 3 2 2 1 2
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Davies W,10-7 5 2 1 1 2 4
Peralta H,5 2 0 0 0 1 4
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:35. A_33,215 (41,900).

