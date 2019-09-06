Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Braun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Austin 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spangenberg 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heyward cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|004
|100
|11x
|—
|7
E_Heyward (5), Russell (4). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Castellanos (11), Bryant (35). HR_Castellanos (13), Yelich (44), Grandal (24). SB_Spangenberg (1), Pérez (5), Yelich (27), Austin (1). SF_Arcia (6).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hamels L,7-6
|3
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chatwood
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strop
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Alzolay
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies W,9-7
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Suter
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Black
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hamels (Braun). WP_Underwood Jr., Strop.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Will Little; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:51. A_38,139 (41,900).
