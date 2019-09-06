Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 7 10 7 Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 2 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 5 2 2 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 Yelich rf 4 1 3 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Braun lf 2 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Gamel lf 2 1 1 1 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Austin 1b 2 1 1 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 Pérez 3b 5 0 1 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Spangenberg 2b 3 0 1 1 Heyward cf 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 1 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 1 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0

Chicago 001 000 000 — 1 Milwaukee 004 100 11x — 7

E_Heyward (5), Russell (4). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Castellanos (11), Bryant (35). HR_Castellanos (13), Yelich (44), Grandal (24). SB_Spangenberg (1), Pérez (5), Yelich (27), Austin (1). SF_Arcia (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Hamels L,7-6 3 1-3 9 5 5 2 3 Underwood Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Chatwood 2 0 0 0 0 1 Strop 1 0 1 0 2 1 Alzolay 1 1 1 1 2 1

Milwaukee Davies W,9-7 5 3 1 1 1 4 Suter 2 0 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 Black 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hamels (Braun). WP_Underwood Jr., Strop.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Will Little; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:51. A_38,139 (41,900).

