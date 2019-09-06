Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

September 6, 2019 11:11 pm
 
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 7 10 7
Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 2 1 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 5 2 2 1
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 Yelich rf 4 1 3 3
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Braun lf 2 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Gamel lf 2 1 1 1
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Austin 1b 2 1 1 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 Pérez 3b 5 0 1 0
Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Spangenberg 2b 3 0 1 1
Heyward cf 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 1
Hamels p 1 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0
Lucroy c 1 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Black p 0 0 0 0
Chicago 001 000 000 1
Milwaukee 004 100 11x 7

E_Heyward (5), Russell (4). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Castellanos (11), Bryant (35). HR_Castellanos (13), Yelich (44), Grandal (24). SB_Spangenberg (1), Pérez (5), Yelich (27), Austin (1). SF_Arcia (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels L,7-6 3 1-3 9 5 5 2 3
Underwood Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Chatwood 2 0 0 0 0 1
Strop 1 0 1 0 2 1
Alzolay 1 1 1 1 2 1
Milwaukee
Davies W,9-7 5 3 1 1 1 4
Suter 2 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0
Black 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hamels (Braun). WP_Underwood Jr., Strop.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Will Little; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:51. A_38,139 (41,900).

