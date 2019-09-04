Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lawyer: City needs to admit guilt in Bucks player’s arrest

September 4, 2019 12:54 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown says Milwaukee’s $400,000 offer to settle Brown’s lawsuit against the city over his arrest last year is insufficient because it doesn’t include an admission of guilt.

Attorney Mark Thomsen said Wednesday that any settlement would have to include such an admission.

The city’s Common Council has given Brown 14 days to accept or decline the settlement offer.

Brown contends in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018. He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

