Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|12
|
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|4
|2
|1
|
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|O’Hearn ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanó 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Arteaga 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dini c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|023
|100
|002
|—
|8
|Minnesota
|601
|102
|20x
|—
|12
E_Polanco (21), Castro (2). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Lopez 2 (19), Soler (32), McBroom (5), E.Rosario 3 (27), Polanco (40). HR_Dini (2), Sanó 2 (33), Cruz (40). SB_Mondesi (43), Merrifield (19).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,4-9
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Speier
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Littell W,6-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Duffey H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|May H,16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stashak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romero
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Romo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Speier pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_4:05. A_31,628 (38,649).
