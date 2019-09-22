Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 37 12 13 12 Merrifield lf 5 1 3 0 Arraez 2b 6 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 1 0 1 0 Polanco ss 4 3 2 0 Lopez 2b 3 2 2 1 Cruz dh 3 4 2 1 Soler dh 4 2 1 1 E.Rosario lf 4 1 3 3 Dozier 3b 5 1 1 0 Miller lf 0 0 0 0 McBroom rf 4 0 1 1 Garver c 3 0 0 0 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 2 Castro c 1 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 3 O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 1 Sanó 3b 4 2 2 4 Arteaga 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Cave rf 4 1 0 0 Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 Wade Jr cf 3 0 1 0 Dini c 3 1 1 2 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 023 100 002 — 8 Minnesota 601 102 20x — 12

E_Polanco (21), Castro (2). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Lopez 2 (19), Soler (32), McBroom (5), E.Rosario 3 (27), Polanco (40). HR_Dini (2), Sanó 2 (33), Cruz (40). SB_Mondesi (43), Merrifield (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City López L,4-9 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 0 Speier 1 1 1 1 2 1 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hill 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 Barnes 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Fillmyer 1 1 2 2 4 2 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Pérez 2 1-3 8 5 5 0 1 Littell W,6-0 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 Duffey H,15 1 0 0 0 0 3 May H,16 1 1 0 0 1 1 Stashak 1 1 0 0 0 2 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 3 Romero 2-3 0 2 0 3 2 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 2 1

Speier pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_4:05. A_31,628 (38,649).

