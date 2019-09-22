Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|6
|15
|
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Mondesi ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.281
|McBroom rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.317
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|O’Hearn ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|Arteaga 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Dini c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.188
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|12
|9
|7
|
|Arraez 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.343
|Polanco ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Cruz dh
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|Miller lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.264
|Sanó 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.248
|Cave rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kansas City
|023
|100
|002_8
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|601
|102
|20x_12
|13
|2
a-walked for Starling in the 9th. b-struck out for Arteaga in the 9th.
E_Polanco (21), Castro (2). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Lopez 2 (19), Soler (32), McBroom (5), E.Rosario 3 (27), Polanco (40). HR_Dini (2), off Pérez; Sanó 2 (33), off López; Cruz (40), off Speier. RBIs_Dini 2 (5), Soler (112), McBroom (6), Cuthbert 2 (40), Lopez (27), O’Hearn (35), E.Rosario 3 (104), Gonzalez 3 (55), Sanó 4 (77), Arraez (26), Cruz (105). SB_Mondesi (43), Merrifield (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (McBroom, Arteaga, Lopez, Cuthbert, Gordon); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Cave, Sanó). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 14; Minnesota 7 for 12.
Runners moved up_McBroom.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López L,4-9
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|0
|52
|6.35
|Speier
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|9.00
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.76
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|3.68
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.35
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|35
|8.31
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|1
|52
|5.13
|Littell W,6-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.83
|Duffey H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.26
|May H,16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.03
|Stashak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.13
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.32
|Romero
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|25
|6.57
|Romo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Barnes 2-1, Littell 1-0, Romo 3-2. IBB_off Hill (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_4:05. A_31,628 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.