Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 12 8 6 15 Merrifield lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .302 Mondesi ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Lopez 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .232 Soler dh 4 2 1 1 1 2 .260 Dozier 3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .281 McBroom rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .317 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .252 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .190 Arteaga 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .191 Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Dini c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .188 Viloria c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 12 13 12 9 7 Arraez 2b 6 0 1 1 0 1 .343 Polanco ss 4 3 2 0 1 0 .299 Cruz dh 3 4 2 1 2 0 .303 E.Rosario lf 4 1 3 3 1 0 .278 Miller lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Castro c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .264 Sanó 3b 4 2 2 4 1 2 .248 Cave rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Wade Jr cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Kansas City 023 100 002_8 12 0 Minnesota 601 102 20x_12 13 2

a-walked for Starling in the 9th. b-struck out for Arteaga in the 9th.

E_Polanco (21), Castro (2). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Lopez 2 (19), Soler (32), McBroom (5), E.Rosario 3 (27), Polanco (40). HR_Dini (2), off Pérez; Sanó 2 (33), off López; Cruz (40), off Speier. RBIs_Dini 2 (5), Soler (112), McBroom (6), Cuthbert 2 (40), Lopez (27), O’Hearn (35), E.Rosario 3 (104), Gonzalez 3 (55), Sanó 4 (77), Arraez (26), Cruz (105). SB_Mondesi (43), Merrifield (19).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (McBroom, Arteaga, Lopez, Cuthbert, Gordon); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Cave, Sanó). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 14; Minnesota 7 for 12.

Runners moved up_McBroom.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López L,4-9 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 0 52 6.35 Speier 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 9.00 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.76 Hill 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 23 3.68 Barnes 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 6.35 Fillmyer 1 1 2 2 4 2 35 8.31 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 2 1-3 8 5 5 0 1 52 5.13 Littell W,6-0 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 28 2.83 Duffey H,15 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.26 May H,16 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 3.03 Stashak 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.13 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.32 Romero 2-3 0 2 0 3 2 25 6.57 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Barnes 2-1, Littell 1-0, Romo 3-2. IBB_off Hill (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_4:05. A_31,628 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.