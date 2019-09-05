Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 2 1 9 6 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Arraez ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .343 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Sanó 3b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .241 Garver c 1 0 0 0 3 1 .272 1-Buxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Cave cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258 a-Astudillo ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 2 4 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .310 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Travis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235 b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 G.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318

Minnesota 000 010 100_2 2 1 Boston 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-singled for Schoop in the 7th. b-struck out for Travis in the 8th. c-flied out for G.Hernández in the 8th.

1-ran for Garver in the 9th.

E_Pérez (2), Moreland (3). LOB_Minnesota 6, Boston 3. 2B_Betts (40), Martinez (31). HR_Betts (26), off Pérez. RBIs_Astudillo (15), Betts (76).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Schoop, Kepler); Boston 2 (Devers). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Cruz, Cron, Travis.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Cron); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Holt, Travis; Bogaerts, Holt, Travis; Devers, Holt, Travis; Bogaerts, Holt, Moreland).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 10-6 6 2 1 1 2 1 70 4.75 May, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.15 Duffey, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.59 Romo, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.00 Rogers, S, 24-30 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.49

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 5 1 1 1 4 3 76 5.77 Walden 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.31 Cashner, L, 2-5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 25 6.21 Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.23 Brewer 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Barnes 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:58. A_32,632 (37,731).

