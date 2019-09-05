Minnesota 2, Boston 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|2
|1
|9
|6
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Arraez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.343
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Sanó 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.241
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.272
|1-Buxton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Astudillo ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Travis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|G.Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|100_2
|2
|1
|Boston
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|1
a-singled for Schoop in the 7th. b-struck out for Travis in the 8th. c-flied out for G.Hernández in the 8th.
1-ran for Garver in the 9th.
E_Pérez (2), Moreland (3). LOB_Minnesota 6, Boston 3. 2B_Betts (40), Martinez (31). HR_Betts (26), off Pérez. RBIs_Astudillo (15), Betts (76).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Schoop, Kepler); Boston 2 (Devers). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Cruz, Cron, Travis.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Cron); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Holt, Travis; Bogaerts, Holt, Travis; Devers, Holt, Travis; Bogaerts, Holt, Moreland).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 10-6
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|70
|4.75
|May, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.15
|Duffey, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.59
|Romo, H, 10
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Rogers, S, 24-30
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.49
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|76
|5.77
|Walden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.31
|Cashner, L, 2-5
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|25
|6.21
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.23
|Brewer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Barnes 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:58. A_32,632 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.