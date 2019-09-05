Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

September 5, 2019 10:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 2 1 9 6
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Arraez ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .343
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Sanó 3b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .241
Garver c 1 0 0 0 3 1 .272
1-Buxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Cave cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258
a-Astudillo ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 2 4
Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .310
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .280
Travis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235
b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
G.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Minnesota 000 010 100_2 2 1
Boston 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-singled for Schoop in the 7th. b-struck out for Travis in the 8th. c-flied out for G.Hernández in the 8th.

1-ran for Garver in the 9th.

E_Pérez (2), Moreland (3). LOB_Minnesota 6, Boston 3. 2B_Betts (40), Martinez (31). HR_Betts (26), off Pérez. RBIs_Astudillo (15), Betts (76).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Schoop, Kepler); Boston 2 (Devers). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Cruz, Cron, Travis.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Cron); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Holt, Travis; Bogaerts, Holt, Travis; Devers, Holt, Travis; Bogaerts, Holt, Moreland).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 10-6 6 2 1 1 2 1 70 4.75
May, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.15
Duffey, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.59
Romo, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.00
Rogers, S, 24-30 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.49
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 1 1 1 4 3 76 5.77
Walden 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.31
Cashner, L, 2-5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 25 6.21
Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.23
Brewer 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Barnes 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:58. A_32,632 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot