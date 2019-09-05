Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

September 5, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 2 2 1 Totals 29 1 4 1
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 1
Arraez ss 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Sanó 3b 1 2 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Garver c 1 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0
1-Buxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Travis 1b 2 0 0 0
Cave cf 3 0 0 0 b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Castro c 0 0 0 0 G.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 c-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0
a-Astudillo ph-2b 1 0 1 1
Minnesota 000 010 100 2
Boston 000 100 000 1

E_Pérez (2), Moreland (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 4. LOB_Minnesota 6, Boston 3. 2B_Betts (40), Martinez (31). HR_Betts (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pérez, W, 10-6 6 2 1 1 2 1
May, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers, S, 24-30 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Eovaldi 5 1 1 1 4 3
Walden 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cashner, L, 2-5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1
Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Brewer 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:58. A_32,632 (37,731).

