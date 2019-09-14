Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|11
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.301
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Sanó 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|1
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|a-Allen ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Chang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|b-Freeman ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Luplow in the 6th. b-struck out for Chang in the 7th.
E_Rogers (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Kepler (32), Arraez (18). HR_Polanco (22), off Clevinger. RBIs_Polanco 2 (77).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Sanó); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Allen). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|3.77
|Littell, W, 5-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.90
|Duffey, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.47
|Romo, H, 13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Rogers, S, 26-32
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|2.39
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 11-3
|8
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|112
|2.68
|Hoyt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0, Rogers 1-0. HBP_Smeltzer (Kipnis), Duffey (R.Pérez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:53. A_24,258 (35,225).
