Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

September 14, 2019 3:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 11
Kepler rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252
Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .301
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Garver c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .345
Sanó 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .239
Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .095
LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 5 0 1 9
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Mercado cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .278
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .277
a-Allen ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
R.Pérez c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .232
Chang 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208
b-Freeman ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Minnesota 002 000 000_2 7 1
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-flied out for Luplow in the 6th. b-struck out for Chang in the 7th.

E_Rogers (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Kepler (32), Arraez (18). HR_Polanco (22), off Clevinger. RBIs_Polanco 2 (77).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Sanó); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Allen). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smeltzer 3 1 0 0 1 1 49 3.77
Littell, W, 5-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.90
Duffey, H, 12 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.47
Romo, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38
Rogers, S, 26-32 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 2.39
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, L, 11-3 8 6 2 2 1 10 112 2.68
Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0, Rogers 1-0. HBP_Smeltzer (Kipnis), Duffey (R.Pérez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, John Tumpane.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_2:53. A_24,258 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in