Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 1 11 Kepler rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .301 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Garver c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .345 Sanó 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .239 Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .095 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 5 0 1 9 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Mercado cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .278 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .277 a-Allen ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 R.Pérez c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .232 Chang 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 b-Freeman ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .268

Minnesota 002 000 000_2 7 1 Cleveland 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-flied out for Luplow in the 6th. b-struck out for Chang in the 7th.

E_Rogers (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Kepler (32), Arraez (18). HR_Polanco (22), off Clevinger. RBIs_Polanco 2 (77).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Sanó); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Allen). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer 3 1 0 0 1 1 49 3.77 Littell, W, 5-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.90 Duffey, H, 12 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.47 Romo, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38 Rogers, S, 26-32 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 2.39

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 11-3 8 6 2 2 1 10 112 2.68 Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0, Rogers 1-0. HBP_Smeltzer (Kipnis), Duffey (R.Pérez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:53. A_24,258 (35,225).

