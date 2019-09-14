Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 0 5 0 Kepler rf 4 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 Mercado cf 3 0 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 1 0 Garver c 4 0 1 0 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 Allen ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 3 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 2 0 Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 Chang 3b 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 Freeman ph-3b 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 002 000 000 — 2 Cleveland 000 000 000 — 0

E_Rogers (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Kepler (32), Arraez (18). HR_Polanco (22).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Smeltzer 3 1 0 0 1 1 Littell W,5-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Duffey H,12 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Romo H,13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rogers S,26-32 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4

Cleveland Clevinger L,11-3 8 6 2 2 1 10 Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Smeltzer (Kipnis), Duffey (R.Pérez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:53. A_24,258 (35,225).

