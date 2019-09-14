Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Allen ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Rogers (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Kepler (32), Arraez (18). HR_Polanco (22).
|Minnesota
|Smeltzer
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Littell W,5-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duffey H,12
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers S,26-32
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cleveland
|Clevinger L,11-3
|8
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Hoyt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Smeltzer (Kipnis), Duffey (R.Pérez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:53. A_24,258 (35,225).
