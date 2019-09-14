Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

September 14, 2019
 
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 0 5 0
Kepler rf 4 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 Mercado cf 3 0 2 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 1 0
Garver c 4 0 1 0 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 Allen ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Sanó 3b 3 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 2 0
Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 Chang 3b 2 0 0 0
Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 Freeman ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 002 000 000 2
Cleveland 000 000 000 0

E_Rogers (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Kepler (32), Arraez (18). HR_Polanco (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer 3 1 0 0 1 1
Littell W,5-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Duffey H,12 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Romo H,13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers S,26-32 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Cleveland
Clevinger L,11-3 8 6 2 2 1 10
Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Smeltzer (Kipnis), Duffey (R.Pérez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:53. A_24,258 (35,225).

