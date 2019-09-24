Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dixon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-LaMarre ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Castro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|Detroit
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Wade Jr (2), Rosario (28), Lugo 2 (10), W.Castro (6). SF_Candelario (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi, W, 15-7
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Gibson, H, 1
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|T.Rogers, S, 29-35
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull, L, 3-16
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|McKay, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Turnbull pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_McKay (J.Castro).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:53. A_16,174 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.