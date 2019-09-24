Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 32 2 6 2 Arraez 2b 5 0 1 0 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 4 1 2 1 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 Candelario 1b 2 0 0 1 Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 C.Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 Cave rf 4 1 2 0 Dixon dh 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr cf 3 1 2 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 a-LaMarre ph-cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Astudillo 1b 3 1 1 2 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 J.Castro c 3 1 0 0

Minnesota 000 000 400 — 4 Detroit 100 000 010 — 2

DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Wade Jr (2), Rosario (28), Lugo 2 (10), W.Castro (6). SF_Candelario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Odorizzi, W, 15-7 6 2 1 1 1 7 Gibson, H, 1 2 4 1 1 0 4 T.Rogers, S, 29-35 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Turnbull, L, 3-16 6 6 2 2 2 5 McKay, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 0 0 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 1 2 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Turnbull pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_McKay (J.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:53. A_16,174 (41,297).

