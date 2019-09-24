Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

September 24, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 8
Arraez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .341
Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .303
Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .278
Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Cave rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .246
Wade Jr cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .244
a-LaMarre ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Astudillo 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .257
J.Castro c 3 1 0 0 0 3 .229
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 12
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Lugo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .252
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Candelario 1b 2 0 0 1 1 2 .199
C.Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Dixon dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .220
J.Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .124
W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Minnesota 000 000 400_4 8 0
Detroit 100 000 010_2 6 0

a-lined out for Wade Jr in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Wade Jr (2), Rosario (28), Lugo 2 (10), W.Castro (6). RBIs_Astudillo 2 (17), Rosario 2 (106), Candelario (30), Lugo (26). SF_Candelario.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Astudillo); Detroit 2 (J.Rogers, Candelario). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Arraez, H.Castro. GIDP_Sanó.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Candelario).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 15-7 6 2 1 1 1 7 93 3.51
Gibson, H, 1 2 4 1 1 0 4 43 4.88
T.Rogers, S, 29-35 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.65
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 3-16 6 6 2 2 2 5 98 4.59
McKay, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 0 0 6 5.30
Ramirez 2 1 0 0 1 2 16 4.07
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.78

McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_McKay 2-2, Ramirez 2-2. IBB_off Ramirez (Cruz). HBP_McKay (J.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:53. A_16,174 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches