Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Cave rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-LaMarre ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|J.Castro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|12
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Candelario 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.199
|C.Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Dixon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|J.Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.124
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|400_4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Wade Jr in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Wade Jr (2), Rosario (28), Lugo 2 (10), W.Castro (6). RBIs_Astudillo 2 (17), Rosario 2 (106), Candelario (30), Lugo (26). SF_Candelario.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Astudillo); Detroit 2 (J.Rogers, Candelario). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Arraez, H.Castro. GIDP_Sanó.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Candelario).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 15-7
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|93
|3.51
|Gibson, H, 1
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|43
|4.88
|T.Rogers, S, 29-35
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.65
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-16
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|98
|4.59
|McKay, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5.30
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.07
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.78
McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_McKay 2-2, Ramirez 2-2. IBB_off Ramirez (Cruz). HBP_McKay (J.Castro).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:53. A_16,174 (41,297).
