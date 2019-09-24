Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 3 8 Arraez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .341 Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .303 Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .278 Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Cave rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .246 Wade Jr cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .244 a-LaMarre ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Astudillo 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .257 J.Castro c 3 1 0 0 0 3 .229

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 12 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Lugo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .252 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Candelario 1b 2 0 0 1 1 2 .199 C.Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Dixon dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .220 J.Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .124 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227

Minnesota 000 000 400_4 8 0 Detroit 100 000 010_2 6 0

a-lined out for Wade Jr in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Wade Jr (2), Rosario (28), Lugo 2 (10), W.Castro (6). RBIs_Astudillo 2 (17), Rosario 2 (106), Candelario (30), Lugo (26). SF_Candelario.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Astudillo); Detroit 2 (J.Rogers, Candelario). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Arraez, H.Castro. GIDP_Sanó.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Candelario).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 15-7 6 2 1 1 1 7 93 3.51 Gibson, H, 1 2 4 1 1 0 4 43 4.88 T.Rogers, S, 29-35 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.65

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 3-16 6 6 2 2 2 5 98 4.59 McKay, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 0 0 6 5.30 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 1 2 16 4.07 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.78

McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_McKay 2-2, Ramirez 2-2. IBB_off Ramirez (Cruz). HBP_McKay (J.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:53. A_16,174 (41,297).

