Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|14
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Kepler cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wade Jr ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|J.Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Detroit
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
E_Cave (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Arraez (13), Reyes (10). HR_Adrianza (5), Cabrera (10). SF_Reyes (1). S_J.Rogers (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Duffey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Littell W,3-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rogers S,22-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|6
|
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Soto H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer L,13
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hall BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Odorizzi (H.Castro).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:07. A_14,614 (41,297).
