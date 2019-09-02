Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

September 2, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 4 14 4 Totals 33 3 9 3
Kepler cf-rf 5 0 2 2 Reyes lf 3 0 2 1
Polanco ss 5 0 3 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1
Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 0 0
Garver c 2 0 1 0 H.Castro cf 4 0 1 0
Astudillo c 1 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 0
Wade Jr ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Mercer 1b 4 1 1 0
Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1
Arraez 2b 4 2 3 0 J.Rogers c 2 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Cave rf 4 0 0 0
J.Castro c 0 0 0 0
Adrianza 3b 4 1 2 2
Minnesota 020 000 020 4
Detroit 100 020 000 3

E_Cave (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Arraez (13), Reyes (10). HR_Adrianza (5), Cabrera (10). SF_Reyes (1). S_J.Rogers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi 5 5 3 3 0 7
Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 3
Littell W,3-0 1 2 0 0 0 0
Romo H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
T.Rogers S,22-28 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann 6 9 2 2 0 3
Soto H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Farmer L,13 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Hall BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Odorizzi (H.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

Advertisement

T_3:07. A_14,614 (41,297).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations