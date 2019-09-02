Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 4 14 4 Totals 33 3 9 3 Kepler cf-rf 5 0 2 2 Reyes lf 3 0 2 1 Polanco ss 5 0 3 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1 Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 2 0 1 0 H.Castro cf 4 0 1 0 Astudillo c 1 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 0 Wade Jr ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Mercer 1b 4 1 1 0 Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 Arraez 2b 4 2 3 0 J.Rogers c 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Cave rf 4 0 0 0 J.Castro c 0 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 4 1 2 2

Minnesota 020 000 020 — 4 Detroit 100 020 000 — 3

E_Cave (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Arraez (13), Reyes (10). HR_Adrianza (5), Cabrera (10). SF_Reyes (1). S_J.Rogers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Odorizzi 5 5 3 3 0 7 Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 3 Littell W,3-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Romo H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 T.Rogers S,22-28 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Zimmermann 6 9 2 2 0 3 Soto H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Farmer L,13 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Hall BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Odorizzi (H.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:07. A_14,614 (41,297).

