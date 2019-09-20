Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

September 20, 2019 11:24 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .301
Mondesi ss 5 1 0 0 0 3 .262
Soler dh 2 2 1 0 2 1 .257
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Gordon lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .266
McBroom 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .308
Mejia cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Dini c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .277
Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .299
Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .299
E.Rosario lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .277
Sanó 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .242
Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .264
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
LaMarre cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Wade Jr ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Miller cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kansas City 000 001 020_3 7 0
Minnesota 200 002 00x_4 5 1

a-grounded out for LaMarre in the 7th. b-struck out for Dini in the 9th.

E_Sanó (17). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_Gordon (31), Polanco (39), Cruz (24), Gonzalez (19). 3B_Sanó (2). RBIs_Gordon 2 (73), Dozier (83), Cruz (103), Sanó (72), Gonzalez 2 (52). SB_Mondesi 2 (41), Soler (3). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Lopez 2, Dozier, Mejia); Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, E.Rosario, Schoop). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Mejia.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco, Cron).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skoglund, L, 0-2 4 3 2 2 1 0 74 7.50
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.85
Speier 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 14 9.00
Barlow 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.43
Zimmer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 11.57
R.Rosario 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dobnak, W, 1-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 5 74 2.01
Stashak, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.27
Smeltzer, H, 1 1 0 2 0 1 1 19 3.68
Graterol, H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 4.91
May, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1, Stashak 1-1, Graterol 2-2. HBP_Dobnak 2 (Gordon,Dini).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:00. A_29,468 (38,649).

