Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.301
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Soler dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Mejia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Dini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Sanó 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|LaMarre cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Wade Jr ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Miller cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|020_3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|002
|00x_4
|5
|1
a-grounded out for LaMarre in the 7th. b-struck out for Dini in the 9th.
E_Sanó (17). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_Gordon (31), Polanco (39), Cruz (24), Gonzalez (19). 3B_Sanó (2). RBIs_Gordon 2 (73), Dozier (83), Cruz (103), Sanó (72), Gonzalez 2 (52). SB_Mondesi 2 (41), Soler (3). SF_Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Lopez 2, Dozier, Mejia); Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, E.Rosario, Schoop). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Mejia.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco, Cron).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skoglund, L, 0-2
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|74
|7.50
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.85
|Speier
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|9.00
|Barlow
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.43
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11.57
|R.Rosario
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|74
|2.01
|Stashak, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.27
|Smeltzer, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.68
|Graterol, H, 1
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
|May, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1, Stashak 1-1, Graterol 2-2. HBP_Dobnak 2 (Gordon,Dini).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:00. A_29,468 (38,649).
