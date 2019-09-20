Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .301 Mondesi ss 5 1 0 0 0 3 .262 Soler dh 2 2 1 0 2 1 .257 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Gordon lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .266 McBroom 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .308 Mejia cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Dini c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178 b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garver c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .277 Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .299 Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .299 E.Rosario lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .277 Sanó 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .242 Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .264 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 LaMarre cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Wade Jr ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Miller cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kansas City 000 001 020_3 7 0 Minnesota 200 002 00x_4 5 1

a-grounded out for LaMarre in the 7th. b-struck out for Dini in the 9th.

E_Sanó (17). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_Gordon (31), Polanco (39), Cruz (24), Gonzalez (19). 3B_Sanó (2). RBIs_Gordon 2 (73), Dozier (83), Cruz (103), Sanó (72), Gonzalez 2 (52). SB_Mondesi 2 (41), Soler (3). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Lopez 2, Dozier, Mejia); Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, E.Rosario, Schoop). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Mejia.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco, Cron).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skoglund, L, 0-2 4 3 2 2 1 0 74 7.50 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.85 Speier 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 14 9.00 Barlow 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.43 Zimmer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 11.57 R.Rosario 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak, W, 1-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 5 74 2.01 Stashak, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.27 Smeltzer, H, 1 1 0 2 0 1 1 19 3.68 Graterol, H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 4.91 May, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1, Stashak 1-1, Graterol 2-2. HBP_Dobnak 2 (Gordon,Dini).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:00. A_29,468 (38,649).

