Minnesota 5, Washington 0

September 10, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 1 6
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .335
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Kendrick dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .326
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .342
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 6 5 3 7
Arraez lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .342
Miller cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .298
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Rosario rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .276
Garver c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .275
Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .278
Astudillo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Wade Jr cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Schoop 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Washington 000 000 000_0 2 0
Minnesota 000 000 23x_5 6 1

E_Berríos (1). LOB_Washington 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arraez (16), Rosario (21), Polanco (35). HR_Garver (30), off Sánchez. RBIs_Garver 2 (64), Polanco 2 (72), Adrianza (22). SF_Adrianza.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Zimmerman); Minnesota 2 (Cruz, Cron). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 6.

GIDP_Soto.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Astudillo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, L, 8-8 7 4 2 2 1 5 94 4.04
Rainey 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 21 4.62
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.01
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 12-8 7 2 0 0 1 4 94 3.63
Romo, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.50
May 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1. IBB_off Rainey (Rosario). HBP_Rainey (Schoop). WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:32. A_24,813 (38,649).

