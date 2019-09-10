Minnesota 5, Washington 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.335
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Kendrick dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|3
|7
|
|Arraez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Miller cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.275
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Wade Jr cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Schoop 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|23x_5
|6
|1
E_Berríos (1). LOB_Washington 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arraez (16), Rosario (21), Polanco (35). HR_Garver (30), off Sánchez. RBIs_Garver 2 (64), Polanco 2 (72), Adrianza (22). SF_Adrianza.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Zimmerman); Minnesota 2 (Cruz, Cron). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 6.
GIDP_Soto.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Astudillo).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 8-8
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|94
|4.04
|Rainey
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|21
|4.62
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.01
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 12-8
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|94
|3.63
|Romo, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.50
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1. IBB_off Rainey (Rosario). HBP_Rainey (Schoop). WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:32. A_24,813 (38,649).
