Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 2 0 1 6 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .335 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Kendrick dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .326 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .342 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 5 3 7 Arraez lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .342 Miller cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .298 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Rosario rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .276 Garver c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .275 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .278 Astudillo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Wade Jr cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Schoop 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .255

Washington 000 000 000_0 2 0 Minnesota 000 000 23x_5 6 1

E_Berríos (1). LOB_Washington 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arraez (16), Rosario (21), Polanco (35). HR_Garver (30), off Sánchez. RBIs_Garver 2 (64), Polanco 2 (72), Adrianza (22). SF_Adrianza.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Zimmerman); Minnesota 2 (Cruz, Cron). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 6.

GIDP_Soto.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Astudillo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, L, 8-8 7 4 2 2 1 5 94 4.04 Rainey 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 21 4.62 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.01

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, W, 12-8 7 2 0 0 1 4 94 3.63 Romo, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.50 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1. IBB_off Rainey (Rosario). HBP_Rainey (Schoop). WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:32. A_24,813 (38,649).

