Minnesota 5, Washington 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade Jr cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schoop 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|23x
|—
|5
E_Berríos (1). DP_Washington 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Washington 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arraez (16), Rosario (21), Polanco (35). HR_Garver (30). SF_Adrianza (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez, L, 8-8
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Rainey
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos, W, 12-8
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Romo, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Rainey (Schoop). WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:32. A_24,813 (38,649).
