Minnesota 5, Washington 0

September 10, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Washington Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 29 5 6 5
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Arraez lf 4 1 2 0
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Miller cf 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Polanco ss 4 1 1 2
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Kendrick dh 3 0 1 0 Rosario rf 3 1 1 0
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 Garver c 3 1 1 2
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 1
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Astudillo 1b 3 0 1 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0
Wade Jr cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 1 1 0 0
Washington 000 000 000 0
Minnesota 000 000 23x 5

E_Berríos (1). DP_Washington 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Washington 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arraez (16), Rosario (21), Polanco (35). HR_Garver (30). SF_Adrianza (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sánchez, L, 8-8 7 4 2 2 1 5
Rainey 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Berríos, W, 12-8 7 2 0 0 1 4
Romo, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rainey (Schoop). WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:32. A_24,813 (38,649).

