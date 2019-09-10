Minnesota opens 3-game series at home against Washington

Washington Nationals (79-63, second in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (88-55, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (8-7, 4.11 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Twins -151; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Washington are set to begin a three-game series.

The Twins are 40-31 on their home turf. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Nationals are 38-34 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .410.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is batting .252. Mitch Garver is 6-for-15 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 33 home runs and has 101 RBIs. Rendon is 16-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins Injuries: Sergio Romo: (leg), Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (chest), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Nelson Cruz: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

