Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota opens 3-game series at home against Washington

September 10, 2019 3:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (79-63, second in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (88-55, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (8-7, 4.11 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Twins -151; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Washington are set to begin a three-game series.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The Twins are 40-31 on their home turf. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Nationals are 38-34 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .410.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is batting .252. Mitch Garver is 6-for-15 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 33 home runs and has 101 RBIs. Rendon is 16-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Twins Injuries: Sergio Romo: (leg), Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (chest), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Nelson Cruz: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria