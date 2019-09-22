Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United 0, Portland 0

September 22, 2019
 
Minnesota 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Valentin, Portland, 78th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Frank Anderson, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara (Lawrence Olum, 46th); Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Ethan Finlay, 76th), Kevin Molino; Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 80th), Mason Toye.

Portland_Steve Clark; Claude Dielna, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira (Bill Tuiloma, 88th), Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Cristhian Paredes, 22nd); Jeremy Ebobisse, Brian Fernandez (Diego Valeri, 60th), Andy Polo.

