Minnesota United 2, Los Angeles FC 0

|Minnesota
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, Minnesota, Toye, 5 (Gregus), 25th minute; 2, Minnesota, Toye, 6, 29th.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 90th+3.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Jeffrey Greeson, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_22,143.
___
Lineups
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Wilfried Moimbe, Ike Opara; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Lawrence Olum; Darwin Quintero (Kevin Molino, 49th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 90th+2).
Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon (Adrien Perez, 70th), Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 46th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman; Eduard Atuesta, Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande, Brian Rodriguez (Mark Anthony Kaye, 46th), Diego Rossi.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.