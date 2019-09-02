Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United 2, Los Angeles FC 0

September 2, 2019 9:27 am
 
Minnesota 2 0 2
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0

First half_1, Minnesota, Toye, 5 (Gregus), 25th minute; 2, Minnesota, Toye, 6, 29th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Jeffrey Greeson, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_22,143.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Wilfried Moimbe, Ike Opara; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Lawrence Olum; Darwin Quintero (Kevin Molino, 49th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 90th+2).

Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon (Adrien Perez, 70th), Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 46th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman; Eduard Atuesta, Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande, Brian Rodriguez (Mark Anthony Kaye, 46th), Diego Rossi.

