Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Real Salt Lake 1 0 — 1 Minnesota 1 2 — 3

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 10, 17th minute; 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 9 (Molino), 20th.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Quintero, 10, 51st; 4, Minnesota, Finlay, 7 (Metanire), 83rd.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_19,635.

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Corey Baird, 72nd), Damir Kreilach (Brooks Lennon, 80th), Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino (Joao Plata, 71st); .

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire, Wilfried Moimbe, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Ethan Finlay, 68th); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 77th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 68th).

