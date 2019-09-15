Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 1

September 15, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Real Salt Lake 1 0 1
Minnesota 1 2 3

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 10, 17th minute; 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 9 (Molino), 20th.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Quintero, 10, 51st; 4, Minnesota, Finlay, 7 (Metanire), 83rd.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_None.

Advertisement

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

A_19,635.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Corey Baird, 72nd), Damir Kreilach (Brooks Lennon, 80th), Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino (Joao Plata, 71st); .

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire, Wilfried Moimbe, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Ethan Finlay, 68th); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 77th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 68th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in