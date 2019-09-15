Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 1

|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 10, 17th minute; 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 9 (Molino), 20th.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Quintero, 10, 51st; 4, Minnesota, Finlay, 7 (Metanire), 83rd.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.
A_19,635.
___
Lineups
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Corey Baird, 72nd), Damir Kreilach (Brooks Lennon, 80th), Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino (Joao Plata, 71st); .
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire, Wilfried Moimbe, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Ethan Finlay, 68th); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 77th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 68th).
